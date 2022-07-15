Elon Musk's father Errol, 76, has a second child with 35-year-old stepdaughter: Report

Tech billionaire Elon Musk’s father Errol Musk announced that he welcomed a second child with his stepdaughter in 2019 in an explosive interview with The Sun.

In the interview, the 76-year-old revealed the daughter with Jana Bezuidenhout, 35, was unplanned.

“The only thing we are on Earth for is to reproduce,” Musk said in the interview. He also shares a son Elliot Rush (born 2017), with Bezuidenhout.

He also said that the couple are no longer together, citing their 41-year-old age gap.

“It's not practical. She's 35 next birthday. So she's getting on. So eventually if I'm still around she might wind up back with me. It's difficult,” The Sun reported him as saying while revealing that they stayed together for 18 months after the new baby arrived.

The announcement comes a week after it was revealed his son Elon fathered two children with Shivon Zilis, an executive at his company Neuralink, weeks before his second child with ex-girlfriend Grimes was born.

Errol was married to Bezuidenhout’s mother Heide for 18 years and the couple have two children.

"I married her mother when she was 25 and I was 45. She was probably one of the best looking woman I've ever seen in my life,” he told The Sun adding, “But I realised she's two generations behind whereas her mother was one generation behind when I married her.”

"So any man who marries a woman, even if you feel very sprightly, it's going to be nice for a while. But there’s a big gap… And that gap is going to show itself,” he told in the interview.

He even added that he is open to having more children. “I can’t see any reason not to. If I had thought about it then Elon or Kimbal wouldn’t exist."

Elon Musk has openly talked about procreation and even said he was doing “his part” to keep up the birth rate. He is a father to 10 children with three women. He is estranged from his father and has even called him a “terrible human being” in an interview with Rolling Stone.

On how his children reacted to the news of his first child with Bezuidenhout, Musk Sr said: “They still don't like it...They still feel a bit creepy about it, because she's their sister. Their half-sister."

Errol Musk is a wealthy South African engineer.