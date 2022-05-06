English
    Saudi Prince’s flip-flop on Elon Musk: ‘Excellent leader for Twitter’

    Saudi royal Al Waleed bin Talal Al Saudi, a high-profile Twitter investor, last month outright opposed Elon Musk’s offer to buy the social network for $43 billion.

    Moneycontrol News
    May 06, 2022 / 01:25 PM IST
    Al Waleed bin Talal had said in April that Elon Musk's offer to acquire Twitter was too low.

    Al Waleed bin Talal had said in April that Elon Musk's offer to acquire Twitter was too low.


    Just three weeks ago, Saudi royal Al Waleed bin Talal Al Saudi, a high-profile Twitter investor, had opposed Elon Musk’s offer to buy the social network for $43 billion, saying that the price was too low.

    Now, he seems to have a completely different view of the deal.

    On May 5, Al Waleed revisited a Twitter exchange that took place between him and Musk last month. He left a reply to Musk’s tweet questioning him about his country’s views on freedom of speech and press. Saudi Arabia has had a questionable record on both fronts.

    The Saudi prince did not answer Musk’s questions but exhibited a change in stance towards his bid to buy Twitter.

     

    “Great to connect with you my "new" friend Twitter to propel and maximise its great potential," Al Waleed said. "I look forward to roll our ~$1.9 bn in the “new” Twitter and join you on this exciting journey.”

    Musk has promised to promote free speech on Twitter. But many have pointed out the challenge to simultaneously rein in misinformation and hate speech will be enormous.

    Saudi Arabia ranks among the countries with the least amount of press freedom. Frequently known to jail critics, the Kingdom was in the headlines in 2018 after the death of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, who US intelligence agencies say was murdered on Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's command.

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Elon Musk #Saudi Arabia #Twitter
    first published: May 6, 2022 01:25 pm
