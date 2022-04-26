Layoffs to Donald Trump’s return: Questions Twitter staff asked at meeting about Elon Musk takeover

Twitter is set to see a big change and the employees have pressing questions. On April 25, the microblogging platform announced that it has reached a $44 billion sale agreement with Tesla boss Elon Musk.

The company organised a hands-all meeting on Monday, where staff members asked questions ranging from possible hiring freeze to layoffs to former US President Donald Trump's return to the platform.



Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal told staff members that no layoffs had been planned "at this time", Verve reported, quoting a person present at the meeting.

Agrawal expressed uncertainty about whether Trump's Twitter account will be restored. He had been removed from Twitter early 2021 for his inflammatory tweets, in the aftermath of the US Capitol riot.

The Twitter CEO told employees that the they should ask Elon Musk about whether Trump's account will be restored, CNN reported.

"Once the deal closes, we will know what direction the platform will go," he said. Twitter is expecting to close the deal with Musk before the end of 2022.

Other questions were about whether remote work would continue after Musk's takeover and were measures for employee protection negotiated in the overall deal between Twitter and Musk, journalist Yashar Ali tweeted.

Twitter's leadership has said that it will try to make arrangements for employees to directly ask Musk their questions, according to CNN.

Meanwhile, the Twitter CEO said the company was indeed staring at a period of uncertainty.

. "All of you have different feelings and views about this news, many of you are concerned, some of you are excited, many people here are waiting to understand how this goes and have an open mind," he was quoted as saying as CNN. "If we work with each other, we will not have to worry about losing the core of what makes Twitter powerful."