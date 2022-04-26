Anand Mahindra's Twitter poll after company announces deal with Elon Musk

Anand Mahindra asked his Twitter followers whether or not they supported lesser regulation of opinions and speech on Twitter, as promised by Elon Musk.

The internet is abuzz today with memes, jokes and reactions to Twitter’s announcement that Tesla CEO Elon Musk will acquire it for $44 billion. Musk has said he envisions Twitter as free speech haven and will unlock its extraordinary potential.

Many social media users celebrated a “great day for speech”. Others issued warnings about the powerful social media platform coming under Musk’s control.

Indian industrialist Anand Mahindra asked his Twitter followers whether or not they supported lesser regulation of opinions and speech on Twitter, as promised by Elon Musk.



Elon Musk has promised less regulation of opinions & speech on Twitter.

— anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) April 26, 2022

Rights activists have cautioned that changes in Twitter policy could lead to the proliferation of hate speech and disinformation.

American civil rights organisation National Association for the Advancement of Colored People called on Musk not to allow Twitter to become a "petri-dish for hate speech, or falsehoods that subvert our democracy".

Read:

4 changes that Twitter may see as Elon Musk takes over the company

Layoffs to Donald Trump’s return: Questions Twitter staff asked at meeting about Elon Musk takeover

"Protecting our democracy is of utmost importance, especially as the midterm elections approach. Mr. Musk: lives are at risk, and so is American democracy," the group added.



"Mr. Musk: free speech is wonderful, hate speech is unacceptable. Disinformation, misinformation and hate speech have NO PLACE on Twitter.” @DerrickNAACPhttps://t.co/OcnvDgbtjz — NAACP (@NAACP) April 25, 2022

Angelo Carusone, the CEO of Media Matters for America, a progressive media watchdog, said the "biggest racists and the worst people" were upbeat about Musk's acquisition of Twitter.

"Tells you everything you need to know about where this is all going," he added.

For Twitter employees, the time till the deal with Musk closes is a period of uncertainty. At a meeting on Monday, they asked CEO Parag Agrawal questions ranging from possible hiring freeze to layoffs to former US President Donald Trump's return to the platform.

The company is reportedly trying to arrange for employees to ask Musk their questions directly.





Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes