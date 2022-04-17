‘If Elon Musk takes over Twitter...': Ex-Reddit CEO's warning

Tesla boss Elon Musk has offered to buy Twitter for $43 billion, saying he wants to unlock its extraordinary potential. Musk said Twitter had the ability to be a platform for free speech around the world.

A flurry of reactions followed Musk’s announcement earlier this week. Among those who responded to the development was former Reddit Chief Executive Officer Yishan Wong, who took to Twitter to elaborate how the upholding the principle of free speech is different in today’s world as compared to “old-internet days” of the late 1990s.

“There is this old culture of the internet, roughly Web 1.0 (late 90s) and early Web 2.0, pre-Facebook (pre-2005), that had a very strong free speech culture,” Wong said in his Twitter thread.

Wong wrote that in “old internet” days, free speech meant “freedom from religious conservatives trying to take down porn”.

“It's not that the principle is no longer valid (it is), it's that the practical issues around upholding that principle are different, because the world has changed,” Wong continued.

The former Reddit boss added that for older tech leaders like Elon Musk, internet represented a new frontier.

“The internet is not a "frontier" where people can go "to be free," it's where the entire world is now, and every culture war is being fought on it,” he said. “It's the MAIN battlefield for our culture wars."

Wong said he believes “every side is trying to take away the speech rights of the other side”.

He added that all ideologically divergent sides think social media is biased against them.

"All my left-wing woke friends are convinced that the social media platforms uphold the white supremacist misogynistic patriarchy," Wong said. "All my alt/center-right/libertarian friends are convinced the social media platforms uphold the woke BLM (Black Lives Matter)/Marxist/LGBTQ agenda."

Wong said that Musk and other tech pioneers from Generation X (those born between 1965 and 1980) were “vaguely left-wing but also center-right”.

“(They are) seeing their version of "censorship" -- and drawing all the wrong conclusions from it about what's happening with the management of social platforms,” Wong wrote.

Wong opined that Musk does not understand what happened to culture post 2004.

“I know he doesn't, because he was pretty late to Bitcoin, and if he'd been plugged in to internet culture he would've been on Bitcoin way earlier,” Wong added.

Assuming Musk takes Twitter private, Wong had word of warning: "He is in for a world of pain. He has no idea.”