    We take over bread daily: Dairy giant Amul's doodle on Elon Musk Twitter bid

    Billionaire Elon Musk's offer to buy Twitter for $43 billion has created a storm. Twitter has put in place a defence strategy against the takeover bid.

    Moneycontrol News
    April 18, 2022 / 08:10 AM IST
    “Elon flexes his Muskles?’ read the banner on the cartoon. (Image credit: Twitter@Amul_Coop)

    Billionaire Elon Musk, who describes himself as a “free speech absolutist”, revealed last week his offer to buy Twitter, saying it had the potential to be a platform for free speech across the world. His announcement created a storm in the news world, and certainly did not go unnoticed by illustrators.

    Indian dairy giant Amul recently shared on social media a cartoon in which Elon Musk is seen trying to lead a blue bird (a symbol for Twitter) into a cage. “Elon flexes his Muskles?’ read the banner on the cartoon.

    Mocking Musk’s takeover attempt, Amul said it “takes over bread daily”.

     

    Amul’s cartoon received thousands of likes on Instagram and Twitter but many social media users described it as misleading.

    “Elon musk wants freedom of speech,” said a Twitter user named Naina. “Twitter is currently owned by deep state who influence with their narrative.”

    Another Twitter handle said: “This is so wrong. The picture should be the other way around. He is freeing the platform.”

    A third user chimed in, saying “the bird (Twitter) will move from one cage to another".

    Experts have expressed concern about Twitter falling under the control of one person. Many also believe Musk's offer is not about free speech.

    "Musk’s interest in taking over Twitter has more to do with exerting control over his favorite playground than it does with promoting free speech," Scott Nover wrote in an article published in Quartz.

    Twitter had adopted the "poison pill" defence strategy to thwart Musk's acquisition bid. The plan allows shareholders to buy extra shares at discount, which makes a possible buyout expensive.



    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Amul #Elon Musk #Twitter
    first published: Apr 18, 2022 08:03 am
