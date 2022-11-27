 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs

Elon Musk teases ‘Twitter 2.0: The Everything App’, shares slides from his presentation

Curated by : Moneycontrol News
Nov 27, 2022 / 02:43 PM IST

Elon Musk says his bid to buy Twitter is an "accelerant" to making a platform that would let users socialise, shop and make payments all at one place.

Elon Musk is giving his Twitter followers a glimpse of his vision to transform the social network into an "everything app" that blends several services in one.

He shared slides from a presentation he gave at Twitter. The page titled "The Everything App" had two sub-heads: advertising for entertainment and video.

Elon Musk had said his bid to buy Twitter was an "accelerant to creating X, the everything app", where users could socialise, make payments and even shop, something along the lines of China's WeChat.

Other slides from Musk's presentation contained graphs that showed things look up for Twitter overall.

 

They said new user signups and active minutes were at a record high.

Impersonations, brought on by Twitter's pay-for-verification plan, spiked at one point, then plunged, the presentation showed.