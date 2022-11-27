Elon Musk teases ‘Twitter 2.0: The Everything App’, shares slides from his presentation

Elon Musk is giving his Twitter followers a glimpse of his vision to transform the social network into an "everything app" that blends several services in one.

He shared slides from a presentation he gave at Twitter. The page titled "The Everything App" had two sub-heads: advertising for entertainment and video.

Elon Musk had said his bid to buy Twitter was an "accelerant to creating X, the everything app", where users could socialise, make payments and even shop, something along the lines of China's WeChat.

Other slides from Musk's presentation contained graphs that showed things look up for Twitter overall.

They said new user signups and active minutes were at a record high.

Impersonations, brought on by Twitter's pay-for-verification plan, spiked at one point, then plunged, the presentation showed.

"Hate speech impressions are lower," it added. But not all is hunky dory at Twitter. Musk has come under fire for his management style, sacking thousands of employees and asking the remaining ones to commit to a "hardcore" work environment. The pay-for-verification plan envisaged by him also backfired, causing chaos online as impostor accounts began posing as celebrities and companies. Amid the confusion, the plan's rollout was delayed to November 29, news agency AFP reported. It will now reportedly launch on December 2. Twitter will assign different badges to avoid confusion: Gold tick to companies, grey check for government and blue for individuals. "All verified accounts will be manually authenticated before check activates," Musk said. (With inputs from AFP)

READ MORE