English
Specials
    Upgrade
    Moneycontrol
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs

    Elon Musk teases new social media site 'X.com' amid bitter Twitter legal feud

    “X.com” was the domain of a startup that Elon Musk had founded in 1999 and eventually merged with PayPal.

    Stella Dey
    August 11, 2022 / 01:13 PM IST
    Elon Musk teased a new social media site

    Elon Musk teased a new social media site "X.com" in a cryptic tweet.


    Tech billionaire Elon Musk has teased a potential new social media platform in a cryptic tweet amid the ongoing bitter legal feud with Twitter.

    While responding to a question to one of his 103 million followers, the Tesla CEO revealed the name of the apparent site.

    “Have you thought about creating your own social platform? If Twitter deal doesn’t come through?” the “Tesla Owners Silicon Valley” Twitter account asked.

    “X.com,” came Musk’s reply.

    “X.com” was the domain of a startup that Musk had founded in 1999 and eventually merged with PayPal. In 2017, Musk reacquired the domain name from PayPal. Soon after came an announcement that he had re-launched the site but is completely blank except for a small “x” on the top left corner of a white screen.

    Close

    Related stories

    He didn’t elaborate further on “X.com” in his tweets.

    His reply was in a longer thread of conversation about Tesla stock when Musk stated why is he selling the company’s stock.

    “In the (hopefully unlikely) event that Twitter forces this deal to close and some equity partners don’t come through, it is important to avoid an emergency sale of Tesla stock,” Musk, 51, responded before teasing his “X.com” plans.

    He even added that if the Twitter deal doesn’t close, he will buy Tesla stock again.

    Musk’s interaction comes after a months-long dispute with Twitter that began after Musk made a $44 billion offer to buy Twitter and then rescinded it, blaming it on the number of spam or bot accounts on the site.

    The SpaceX boss alleged that Twitter had not properly disclosed the number of bots on the site for which he was terminating the deal.

    The Parag Agrawal-led company filed a lawsuit against Musk soon after.

    The suit, filed in an US court, said that Musk had violated his agreement with the company and caused damage that no financial penalty could repair.

    Twitter described Musk's withdrawal from the deal as "a model of hypocrisy". Musk urged the court to delay proceedings in the case till next year, citing the complexity of the matter, but the request was denied.

    The world’s richest man pledged to pay $54.20 a share for Twitter but now wants to back out of the agreement. Twitter is trying to enforce the billionaire to keep his promise.
    Stella Dey
    Tags: #Elon Musk #Twitter #X-COM
    first published: Aug 11, 2022 12:24 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.