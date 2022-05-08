Elon Musk says work expectations at Twitter will be extreme

Elon Musk will acquire Twitter for $44 billion.

Since news broke on April 25 of Elon Musk’s acquisition deal with Twitter, there has been a surge in interest in Twitter jobs.

According to Daniel Zhao, senior economist at Glassdoor, a platform where people can anonymously review companies, interest in jobs at Twitter rose a whopping 263 percent in the April 24 to April 30 week, compared to the March baseline.

Interest does not necessarily mean job applications, Zhao told Fortune magazine. He added interest was gauged by the average clicks on Twitter’s job postings every day. However, amid overall mood of certainty at Twitter because of Musk’s impending takeover, current employees are also in limbo. It is to be seen how Musk transforms the social network.

Elon Musk, while responding to the Fortune magazine article on Twitter, said that under him, the social network will be super focused on hardcore software engineering, design, infosec and server hardware.

He also elaborated on his expectations of managers. “I strongly believe that all managers in a technical area must be technically excellent," he said. Managers in software must write great software or it’s like being a cavalry captain who can’t ride a horse!”

Musk went on to say that his work ethic expectations from Twitter staff will be “extreme”. “But much less than I demand of myself,” he added.



Also, work ethic expectations would be extreme, but much less than I demand of myself — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 7, 2022

The Tesla CEO has ambitious plans of boosting Twitter's revenues and users and eliminating spam bots from the social network.

Musk has also promised to promote free speech on the platform. But this has led to concerns that he may roll back or loosen moderation rules, which may increase the instances of online harassment of minorities and other vulnerable groups.





Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes