Elon Musk says he will vote Republican now: 'Political attacks on me will escalate'

Tech billionaire Elon Musk today said that he will now be voting for the Republican party ramping up his attack on the Democrats in fresh tweets. He added that he used to support and vote Democrats earlier because they were “mostly the kindness party” which has now allegedly become one of “division and hate”.

“In the past I voted Democrat, because they were (mostly) the kindness party. But they have become the party of division and hate, so I can no longer support them and will vote Republican. Now, watch their dirty tricks campaign against me unfold,” the 50-year-old Tesla CEO tweeted.

In another tweet, Musk said that political attacks on him will also be escalated and said “dirty tricks attacks” on him will now be “next level”.

“Political attacks on me will escalate dramatically in coming months,” read his tweet.

Musk has been a vocal critic of US President and Democrat Joe Biden and has categorically slammed the party in recent times over the billionaire tax and has been historically anti-union.

He has also accused Twitter of being far-left and on the social platform, Musk has frequently sparred with Biden and other elected Democrats like Elizabeth Warren, Ron Wyden, and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

Musk had also recently said at the “All-In Podcast” that he will be voting Republican after voting “overwhelmingly” for Democrats in the past.

“I would classify myself as a moderate, neither Republican or Democrat. In fact, I have voted overwhelmingly for Democrats historically. Overwhelmingly. I might never have voted Republican. Now, this election? I will.”

Musk’s comments come amid his vocal statement of re-instating former US President and Republican Donald Trump on Twitter after he was permanently banned from the site following the Capitol Hill riots on January 6, 2021 “due to the risk of further incitement of violence”.