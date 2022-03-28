Elon Musk says he 'supposedly' has COVID-19 again: 'Virus of Theseus'

COVID-19: Elon Musk said he is showing "almost no symptoms".

Billionaire Elon Musk said he may "supposedly" have caught COVID-19 again and that he is showing almost no symptoms of infection.



Covid-19 is the virus of Theseus.

"Covid-19 is the virus of Theseus. How many gene changes before it’s not Covid-19 anymore? I supposedly have it again (sigh), but almost no symptoms," the Tesla chief tweeted.

In November 2020, Elon Musk had shared results of his COVID-19 tests, and had said that "something extremely bogus is going on". In a tweet then, he said he tested positive on two rapid antigen tests, but tested negative on two other tests. He had said he had symptoms of a typical cold, and "nothing unusual so far".

Some research has suggested that rapid antigen tests are less sensitive than RT-PCR tests while detecting the coronavirus.

In 2020, Musk had criticised coronavirus-related restrictions and lockdowns, referring to those as "fascist" and an infringement on individual liberty.