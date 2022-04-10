Elon Musk proposes features exclusive to Twitter Blue users: 'No ads, authentication mark'

Tech billionaire Elon Musk, Twitter’s newest board member and largest shareholder, had promised “significant improvements” to the social media website soon after his key appointment.

In a series of tweets, Musk has come up with some key suggestions for Twitter Blue, a paid monthly subscription that offers access to premium features and customisations.

The Tesla CEO suggested that all users signing up for Twitter Blue should get an authentication checkmark – one that is different from “official account” blue tick and should have no advertisements. He also said that with ads, corporations have a larger say in policy if Twitter is dependent on advertising money.

“Everyone who signs up for Twitter Blue (ie pays $3/month) should get an authentication checkmark,” the SpaceX boss, 50, tweeted.

In a series of tweets he continued:

He even replied to a few comments in the thread. One Argentinian user asked that the feature be cheaper in his country to which Musk said: “Yes, should be proportionate to affordability and in local currency.”

He further quipped: “Maybe even an option to pay in Doge?”

To another comment on easier verification, Musk said that Twitter Blue will expand the verified pools and make bots expensive to maintain.

The billionaire also added that if the paid subscription expires, the check mark should go away too or bots and scammers will just sign up for a few months. He added that prices should be around $2 a month and a year’s fee has to be paid up front. After proper checks on the payment, the check mark should be given only after a good two months.

Twitter Blue is available only in US, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand.

Elon Musk has called for reforms on Twitter as a platform for free speech several times in the past and conducted polls asking users about several features including the introduction of an edit button. His suggestions on the Twitter Blue shake-up comes days after his appointment to the microblogging website's board after he acquired 9.2 percent stake in the company.