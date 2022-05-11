Elon Musk on why Donald Trump’s Twitter ban is ‘morally wrong, flat out stupid’ | Watch

Tech billionaire Elon Musk has finally weighed in on the Donald Trump ban controversy and ticked off a lot of people as he announced that he will reverse the permanent Twitter ban on the former US President.

Speaking at a Financial Times conference, the Tesla boss said that he doesn't own Twitter yet, so "this is not like a thing that will definitely happen."

In his Twitter interactions that followed, Musk commented on a video saying that it was “important to listen” to his “full explanation”.

In the short clip, the 50-year-old says that he and Twitter founder Jack Dorsey are of the same opinion that permanent bans should be extremely rare and reserved for scammers or bots.

Musk said that banning Donald Trump from Twitter was not right and it didn’t lead him to not having a voice since he is now on Truth Social.

“It alienated a large part of the country, and did not ultimately result in Donald Trump not having a voice," Musk said.

The SpaceX CEO also said that a temporary suspension and removal of tweets should have been fine when asked about Trump’s instigating tweets that ultimately led to a large number of right-wingers storming the US Capitol alleging election fraud on January 6, 2021.

"If they say something that is illegal or otherwise just destructive to the world, then there should be a perhaps a timeout, a temporary suspension, or that particular tweet should be made invisible or have very limited attraction,” Musk said reiterating that Dorsey too endorses his opinion.

“I think it was a morally bad decision and foolish in the extreme.”

When asked that what if Trump replicates his behavior once he is reinstated back on Twitter, Musk said that he won’t be back.

“I think he has stated that he won’t be back on Twitter and would be on Truth Social. And this is the point that I am trying to make that is probably not getting across. Banning Trump on Twitter will not end Trump’s voice. It will amplify it among right-wingers and this is why it is morally wrong and flat out stupid.”

In another interaction that followed, Musk responded to Dogecoin creator Shibetoshi Nakamoto’s tweet that said, “If Donald Trump gets back on Twitter this is all that will happen 1) he won't use it or 2) he will make a single tweet that is like "this site is bad come to Truth Social" or whatever it's called it doesn't matter, adults don't need to have yet another meltdown.”

Musk maintained over time that permanent bans undermine trust in Twitter as an online town square where everyone can be heard.