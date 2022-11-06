Elon Musk on when India will have Twitter’s pay-for-verification service

Twitter has launched its new subscription service in some countries where users will now have to pay to keep their blue ticks. For $8 a month, they will also enjoy access to some premium features.

The service has so far been rolled out in Canada, the United States. Australia and New Zealand. Indian users are curious when they will get access to it.

On Twitter, a user named Prabhu Damodharan tagged Elon Musk to ask: "When can we expect to have the Twitter Blue roll out in India?"

In response, Musk wrote"hopefully, less than a month"

Trying to guess the subscription fee in India, Prabhu said could be "Rs 649 or so".

"Will be interesting to see if it’s incl (sic) GST or if it will take it to close to 10$," he added.

The pay-for-verification plan is part Musk's push to boost the social network's revenues.

Many are not willing to pay. A host of celebrities have said they will leave the social network.

Musk is introducing wide-ranging changes at Twitter.

Nearly half of the company's employees have been sacked. Musk has said he saw not other choice because Twitter was losing $4 million a day, adding that those who were fired got three months of severance.

Mass layoffs at Twitter compelled founder and former CEO Jack Dorsey to apologise.

"I realize many are angry with me. I own the responsibility for why everyone is in this situation: I grew the company size too quickly. I apologize for that," he tweeted.