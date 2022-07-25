English
    Elon Musk on the future of gas cars: 'Like riding a horse'

    Elon Musk's company Tesla provides drivers advanced assistance systems. As of now, they require active driver supervision and are not fully autonomous.

    Moneycontrol News
    July 25, 2022 / 05:37 PM IST
    Tesla CEO Elon Musk.

    Tesla CEO Elon Musk.


    Tesla CEO Elon Musk believes cars without autonomy will become obsolete in the future.

    He has said in interviews that if his company Tesla, a pioneer in the electric vehicles arena, did not become part of the "autonomy revolution", it would have been left behind.

    Elon Musk repeated his point recently, while responding to a tweet about Volkswagen's vehicle line-up.

    "Self-driving electric cars will be all that matters," Musk said on July 24. "Gas car without autonomy will be like riding a horse and using a flip phone. That still happens, but it’s niche."

     

    Elon Musk's Tesla provides drivers advanced assistance systems. As of now, they require active driver supervision.

    "Autopilot, Enhanced Autopilot and Full Self-Driving Capability are intended for use with a fully attentive driver, who has their hands on the wheel and is prepared to take over at any moment," the company says. "While these features are designed to become more capable over time, the currently enabled features do not make the vehicle autonomous."

    As sophisticated as the technology sounds, it is not free of pitfalls.

    According to the US' National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, Tesla autopilot has been involved in as many as 273 crashes since the last year, The Washington Post reported.

    The authority is investigating the accidents.

