    Elon Musk on possible exodus of Twitter employees: 'Free country'

    During a Met Gala interview, Elon Musk said he wanted to make Twitter "as inclusive as possible".

    Moneycontrol News
    May 03, 2022 / 12:48 PM IST
    At the Met Gala 2022, Elon Musk was asked about his vision for Twitter.

    At the Met Gala 2022, Elon Musk was asked about his vision for Twitter.


    Tesla boss Elon Musk has been the top newsmaker since Twitter board’s announced that it will sell the company to him. So, when he made a red carpet appearance at the Met Gala on May 3, there were bound to be questions about his plans for the social network.

    Musk told the hosts of the red carpet event that his goal was to make Twitter as "inclusive as possible" and "have as broad a swath of the country (US)  and the rest of the world on Twitter."

     

    Musk added that presently, Twitter is "sort of niche", news agency Reuters reported. "I want a much bigger percentage of the country to be on it, engaging in dialogue."

    The billionaire was also asked what he thought of a potential exodus of employees from Twitter, considering his impending takeover.

    "It's a free country," he said. "Certainly if anyone doesn't feel comfortable with that, they will on their on accord go somewhere else. That's fine."

    A possible mass departure of Twitter employees was one of the matters raised at company-wide meeting held last week, according to a Guardian report.

    Twitter executives, asked about how they planned to tackle the resignations, said they would regularly monitor staff attrition. However, it would be too soon to say how Musk's deal with Twitter would affect staff retention, they added.

    Musk has said he wants to promote free speech on Twitter and has also called for end-to-end encryption on the social network. But there are concerns that offering such protections would facilitate criminal and extremist behaviour online.

    (With inputs from Reuters)



    Tags: #Elon Musk #Elon Musk Twitter deal #Twitter
    first published: May 3, 2022 12:31 pm
