‘Will continue to run Twitter till…’: Elon Musk on finding a new leader

Twitter's new boss Elon Musk has said that he hopes to find a new CEO for the social network to replace him.

Elon Musk announced this during a court hearing related to Tesla on Wednesday. Some accounts tweeted this as "breaking news".

Musk clarified on Twitter that this replacement will happen over time.

He said he will continue to run Twitter till it is in a strong place, adding that he expected it to take some time.

SC to hear PIL for judicial probe into Morbi bridge collapse in Gujarat

HC refuses urgent stay on bail to Sanjay Raut; to hear ED plea on Thursday

Musk had told the Delaware court he expected to reduce his time at Twitter after the "an initial burst of activity".

He said earlier this week that he had too much on his plate. “I’m working the absolute most that I can work -- morning to night, seven days a week," Musk who also heads Tesla and SpaceX, said, according to Bloomberg. "The amount that I torture myself is next level, frankly."

Read: Elon Musk says he’s working morning to night, seven days a week

The billionaire initiated a drastic overhaul of Twitter soon after completing its acquisition last month.

There were company-wide layoffs and changes to the way Twitter handed out blue checks -- a move that resulted in the mushrooming of impersonators.

Musk has introduced many changes to Twitter's work culture too, ending remote work for most part and cancelling "days of rest" -- a company-wide off marked for every month.

In a recent memo, he told the staff they will need to be "extremely hardcore" in order to build a "breakthrough Twitter 2.0".

"This will mean working long hours at high intensity," Musk was quoted as saying by AFP. only exceptional performance will constitute a passing grade," he added.

Employees were given a deadline to commit "new Twitter" and told a failure to do so will result in termination.

(With inputs from AFP)