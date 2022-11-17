 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Current Affairs

‘Will continue to run Twitter till…’: Elon Musk on finding a new leader

Curated by : Moneycontrol News
Nov 17, 2022 / 11:08 AM IST

Twitter's new boss Elon Musk says he intends to reduce his time at the social network over time.

Elon Musk has said he has too much on his plate.

Twitter's new boss Elon Musk has said that he hopes to find a new CEO for the social network to replace him.

Elon Musk announced this during a court hearing related to Tesla on Wednesday. Some accounts tweeted this as "breaking news".

 

 

Musk clarified on Twitter that this replacement will happen over time.

He said he will continue to run Twitter till it is in a strong place, adding that he expected it to take some time.

 