Elon Musk launches meme offensive against critics of $8 charge for Twitter Blue

Tech billionaire and new Twitter CEO Elon Musk has launched an offensive with memes against the backlash he has been facing after he announced that Twitter Blue will be available only at $8 a month.

While many of the world’s richest man’s fans have come out in support, many are against this with their point of contention being free speech – something that Musk had long advocated for on the platform – won’t really be free.

Musk has hit back saying Twitter will be free for all users except the ones who opt for Blue will get more benefits than the rest.

He has, quite literally, in comments asked for $8 from his critics including US Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez with whom he has a long-standing feud.

And then came the memes.

The self-appointed “Twitter Complaint Hotline Operator” has been interacting with users on the microblogging site providing explanations for the move.

Just days ago, Musk announced the $8 a month fee for Twitter Blue to mixed reactions.

“Twitter’s current lords & peasants system for who has or doesn’t have a blue checkmark is bullshit. Power to the people! Blue for $8/month,” Musk announced two days back adding that the price will be “adjusted by country proportionate to purchasing power parity.”

Other features will include: “Priority in replies, mentions and search, which is essential to defeat spam/scam, ability to post long video and audio, half as many ads,” Musk said in the thread.

“And paywall bypass for publishers willing to work with us… This will also give Twitter a revenue stream to reward content creators,” he continued.

“There will be a secondary tag below the name for someone who is a public figure, which is already the case for politicians,” he concluded the announcement.