Elon Musk has applicants for Twitter jobs: Star Trek star, scientist wanting to be ‘chief love officer’

Elon Musk will acquire Twitter for $44 billion.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk is set to become Twitter’s new boss and he is already receiving job applications.

One was for the position of “Chief Love Officer”.

“I will try my best to be useful and do what I can to increase the amount of love in the world,” Rex Fridman, a research scientist at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, said in his pitch for the job.

A celebrity also jumped on the bandwagon. "I am trying to pitch Elon to hire me as face of Twitter," said actor William Shatner, who played Captain James T. Kirk in the Star Trek franchise.

"You will always be my Captain," Musk told him in response.



Another user sought the position of Twitter's vice president of product.

"I’ve been building social apps for 11 years -- and not in a way that leads products to decay like a typical BigTech “product director dad," Nikita Bier tweeted, tagging Elon Musk. "Twitter has the potential to be the leading messenger, groups app and content creation tool."



Twitter is headed for some big changes. Its $44 billion deal with Musk is expected to be closed this year.

Musk has plans of reshaping the social network -- making it a free speech haven and defeating spam bots. However, concerns have been expressed about how the change in Twitter’s content moderation rules will affect online safety.

Twitter is also likely to get a new CEO. Reports have emerged that Musk has lined up a new candidate to replace Parag Agrawal.

Agrawal will receive a sum of $42 million if he is terminated within a year of the change in control at the social network.





