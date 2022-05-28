English
    Elon Musk has a wish for Johnny Depp, Amber Heard: 'Hope they both move on'

    Johnny Depp has alleged Amber Heard and Elon Musk had an affair during their marriage.

    Moneycontrol News
    May 28, 2022 / 11:32 AM IST
    Elon Musk may be called to testify in the Johnny Depp-Amber Heard trial.

    Elon Musk, who is a hot topic in the Johnny Depp-Amber Heard defamation trial, today tweeted that both actors are “incredible” when they are at their “best”.

    While responding to a tweet about the famous courtroom proceedings, the tech billionaire said: “I hope they both move on. At their best, they are each incredible.”

    The Tesla boss was responding to a tweet by podcast host and MIT research scientist Lex Fridman.

    50-year-old Musk’s name was dragged into the trial by Depp, who accused him of having an affair with Heard during their marriage. Depp lost the libel case in London that he brought against “The Sun” for calling him a "wife-beater - after which he filed the defamation complaint against his ex-wife and sued her for $50 million. That was the first time Musk was linked to Heard by Depp.

    His name then came up as a potential witness in the case that is ongoing in Fairfax, Virginia.

    Johnny Depp is suing ex-wife Amber Heard for $50 million over an essay she wrote for The Washington Post in 2018 talking about the domestic abuse she suffered without taking names - but Depp’s lawyers argue that it is clear she was referring to her ex-husband, which led to him losing out on work.

    Heard, who was married to Depp from 2015 to 2017, has countersued Depp, asking for $100 million and claiming she suffered "rampant physical violence and abuse" at his hands during their marriage.



    first published: May 28, 2022 11:31 am
