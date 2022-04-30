English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:Super25 3.0 Live Virtual Conference on Stock Trading. Register Now!
    you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs

    Twitter co-founder Evan Williams on Elon Musk: 'Clearly a genius' but...

    Evan Williams acknowledged that there were divided opinions about Elon Musk. “I think what we're also seeing is people project either their hopes and dreams or their worst nightmares."

    Moneycontrol News
    April 30, 2022 / 02:29 PM IST
    Elon Musk will acquire Twitter for $44 billion.

    Elon Musk will acquire Twitter for $44 billion.

    Twitter co-founder Evan Williams has weighed in on the company’s deal with Elon Musk.

    At a Fortune magazine event earlier this week, Williams said Elon Musk was "clearly a genius who thinks on another level". But he also acknowledged that there were divided opinions about him.

    “I think what we're also seeing is people project either their hopes and dreams or their worst nightmares,” Williams. “And it's like Elon and Web3 are the same.”

    Web 3 is a philosophy based on a decentralised idea of internet.

    Musk has said he wants to make Twitter a free speech haven. While many have celebrated the success of his bid, others raised concerns about what changes in Twitter's moderation rules would mean for vulnerable groups online.

    Close

    Related stories

    Williams, who has no active role in Twitter now, said at the Fortune event, that he believed speech on Twitter was "pretty free".

    However, the Twitter co-founder added that he had not studied the matter for a while, so he could not say what content needed to censored or moderated routinely.

    Concerns  have been raised about Twitter going private and coming under the control of one person.

    But according to Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey, taking the company back from Wall Street "is the correct first step".

    “In principle, I don’t believe anyone should own or run Twitter," Dorsey had said after the announcement of Twitter deal with Musk. "It wants to be a public good at a protocol level, not a company. Solving for the problem of it being a company however, Elon is the singular solution I trust. I trust his mission to extend the light of consciousness."

    Read: Why Jack Dorsey thinks Elon Musk is the singular solution for Twitter



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Elon Musk #social media #Twitter
    first published: Apr 30, 2022 02:11 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.