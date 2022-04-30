Twitter co-founder Evan Williams on Elon Musk: 'Clearly a genius' but...

Elon Musk will acquire Twitter for $44 billion.

Twitter co-founder Evan Williams has weighed in on the company’s deal with Elon Musk.

At a Fortune magazine event earlier this week, Williams said Elon Musk was "clearly a genius who thinks on another level". But he also acknowledged that there were divided opinions about him.

“I think what we're also seeing is people project either their hopes and dreams or their worst nightmares,” Williams. “And it's like Elon and Web3 are the same.”

Web 3 is a philosophy based on a decentralised idea of internet.

Musk has said he wants to make Twitter a free speech haven. While many have celebrated the success of his bid, others raised concerns about what changes in Twitter's moderation rules would mean for vulnerable groups online.

Williams, who has no active role in Twitter now, said at the Fortune event, that he believed speech on Twitter was "pretty free".

However, the Twitter co-founder added that he had not studied the matter for a while, so he could not say what content needed to censored or moderated routinely.

Concerns have been raised about Twitter going private and coming under the control of one person.

But according to Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey, taking the company back from Wall Street "is the correct first step".

“In principle, I don’t believe anyone should own or run Twitter," Dorsey had said after the announcement of Twitter deal with Musk. "It wants to be a public good at a protocol level, not a company. Solving for the problem of it being a company however, Elon is the singular solution I trust. I trust his mission to extend the light of consciousness."





