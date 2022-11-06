Elon Musk can be 'vicious': Former SpaceX executive shares advice for Twitter staff

American entrepreneur Jim Cantrell was part of Elon Musk's SpaceX in its initial days. Drawing from his own experience with Musk, he has some some advice to offer to Twitter's staff.

According to his LinkedIn profile, Cantrell was SpaceX's first vice-president of business development.

Cantrell told Insider in an interview there were two sides to Musk -- a funny and charming one and an angry one. He said people must be prepared to handle both.

"Working with Elon was like working with two different people: the good Elon and the bad Elon, and you never knew which you were going to get," he said.

"The good brought you along with his big ideas, and you got to be a part of it," Cantrell added. "The bad Elon would yell at you, and he would be frustrated. Nobody was good enough for him; nothing was good enough for him."

Cantrell said he learnt a lot working at SpaceX but also felt disrespected, which is why he decided to quit.

He claimed that once, Musk rang him up at 3 am and told him to come to office. Another time, he said, he was yelled at, which made him very upset.

Cantrell did acknowledge that Musk had a vision and it was exciting to be part of his teams.

He said Twitter's staff should decide if they fully support Musk's ideas for the social network.

"If you are aligned with his vision and immune to a very strong boss who's very demanding of your time and your thoughts, then it's going to be a very fun ride," Cantrell told Insider.

For those, who didn't feel fully aligned to his ideas, Cantrell had a warning: "He will chew them out and he will do it in a vicious way, which is his right as owner."

"He can be vicious — he's very capable of that," Cantrell added.

Musk's takeover of Twitter is already off to chaotic start. He has laid-off nearly 50 percent of the staff.

Over the last few days, many across countries have taken to Twitter to share their stories.

The mass layoffs compelled Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey to issue an apology.

"I realize many are angry with me," he tweeted. "I own the responsibility for why everyone is in this situation: I grew the company size too quickly. I apologize for that."