Elon Musk bats for ‘less divisive’ candidate in 2024 but still supports Trump's Twitter comeback

Tesla boss Elon Musk has said he would reverse the permanent Twitter ban on former United States President Donald Trump if his takeover of the social network goes through.

The decision could possibly mean that Donald Trump, who was banned from Twitter in the aftermath of 2021 US Capitol attack, will have a bigger platform to influence the presidential elections of 2024, The Guardian has reported.

Elon Musk acknowledged Trump’s divisive politics but stood by his opinion on allowing him back on Twitter.



Even though I think a less divisive candidate would be better in 2024, I still think Trump should be restored to Twitter

— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 12, 2022

“Even though I think a less divisive candidate would be better in 2024, I still think Trump should be restored to Twitter,” he tweeted on May 12. However, Trump has said he does not wish to return to the social network.

The Tesla CEO also took a dig at incumbent US President Joe Biden. “Biden’s mistake is that he thinks he was elected to transform the country, but actually everyone just wanted less drama,” he said.



Biden’s mistake is that he thinks he was elected to transform the country, but actually everyone just wanted less drama — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 12, 2022

Musk, who poised to take over Twitter, has often criticised the platform’s content moderation policies and promised to make it more free. This has led to concerns about increase in instances of online harassment and abuse.

The Tesla CEO has also spoken about his ambitious plans of boosting Twitter's revenues and users and eliminating spam bots from the social network

Musk is likely to bring new staff members and CEO on board. On Thursday, news broke that two Twitter executives -- Kayvon Beykpour and Bruce Falack -- had been sacked from their positions.

Beykpour was told by Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal that he wanted to “take the team in a different direction”.

“While I’m disappointed, I take solace in a few things: I am INSANELY proud of what our collective team achieved over the last few years, and my own contribution to this journey,” Beykpour, Twitter’s head of product, said.





