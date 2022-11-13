Elon Musk, at Twitter office till late, wrote this email to employees

Elon Musk is leading a hectic overhaul of Twitter that he says requires him to put in late hours at its headquarters in San Francisco.

And employees are welcome to stop by his office if they want to chat about making Twitter better, Musk said in an email to his staff on November 11, CNBC reported.

He also included a note of thanks for others who worked long hours at the office.

"I was at Twitter HQ again until late into the night yesterday and would like to extend a note of appreciation to those who were there with me, as well as those working remotely, some of whom had been up even longer," Musk wrote in the email transcribed by CNBC.

Musk has cautioned his staff of tough days ahead and mandated that everyone be in office 40 hours a week.

In his November 11 email, he said exceptions can be granted to standout performers and those who genuinely cannot make to office.

"That said, I am a big believer in the esprit de corps and effectiveness of being physically in the same location," the Twitter boss added.

Twitter staff, reduced to nearly half its strength after mass layoffs under Musk, also no longer has "days of rest" -- a monthly days-off unveiled during the pandemic, Bloomberg reported.

So far, Twitter has been chaotic under its new leadership.

Its new pay-for-verification plan led to an eruption of impostor accounts, many impersonating big corporations and causing bad publicity.

The casualties of Twitter’s ill-considered blue tick fee

On Friday, it was compelled to halt sign-ups for Twitter blue, that lets anyone get a verification checkmark for $8 a month.

Twitter also announced it will bring back the gray check to mark "official" accounts, just days after it was scrapped.