'Twitter legal just called....': Elon Musk amid acquisition deal tumult

Elon Musk’s $44 billion deal to take over Twitter is presently on hold.

Elon Musk on Saturday tweeted that Twitter's legal team accused him of violating a nondisclosure agreement by revealing that the sample size for the social media platform's checks on automated users was 100.

"Twitter legal just called to complain that I violated their NDA by revealing the bot check sample size is 100!," tweeted Musk, CEO of electric car maker Tesla Inc.



Twitter legal just called to complain that I violated their NDA by revealing the bot check sample size is 100!

This actually happened. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 14, 2022

Musk on Friday said that his $44-billion cash deal for Twitter Inc was "temporarily on hold" while he waits for the social media company to provide data on the proportion of its fake accounts.

He added later that he remained committed to the deal.





Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes