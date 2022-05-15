English
    'Twitter legal just called....': Elon Musk amid acquisition deal tumult

    Elon Musk has said he is waiting for Twitter to provide data on the proportion of its fake accounts.

    Reuters
    May 15, 2022 / 09:20 AM IST
    Elon Musk’s $44 billion deal to take over Twitter is presently on hold.

    Elon Musk on Saturday tweeted that Twitter's legal team accused him of violating a nondisclosure agreement by revealing that the sample size for the social media platform's checks on automated users was 100.

    "Twitter legal just called to complain that I violated their NDA by revealing the bot check sample size is 100!," tweeted Musk, CEO of electric car maker Tesla Inc.

     

    Close

    Musk on Friday said that his $44-billion cash deal for Twitter Inc was "temporarily on hold" while he waits for the social media company to provide data on the proportion of its fake accounts.

    He added later that he remained committed to the deal.

     

    Reuters
    Tags: #Bots #Elon Musk #Twitter
    first published: May 15, 2022 09:14 am
