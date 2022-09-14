Elon Musk aka 'Naughtius Maximus' claims his tweets are being 'suppressed'

Elon Musk has new name on Twitter. And now, “Naughtius Maximus” is on a roll as Twitter shareholders approved the $44 billion acquisition deal of the company by the tech billionaire.

Claiming that his tweets were being “suppressed”, Musk tagged the official handle of the microblogging site and its CEO Parag Agrawal.

“My tweets are being suppressed!” he said in a tweet and followed it up with “Please fix @twitter, @verified, @paraga”.

Next came a medieval template meme that said he was being “repressed” to his 105.5 million followers.

The memes and tweets come soon after Twitter shareholders greenlit the deal with Musk, 51.

A large number of shareholders had voted in favour of Musk's buyout offer of $54.20 per share, which he had made in April.

Musk’s new meme salvo emerged after an escalating, months-long dispute with Twitter that began after he rescinded the acquisition offer, blaming it on the number of spam or bot accounts on the site. The courtroom battle is scheduled to begin on October 17.

The Parag Agrawal-led company filed a lawsuit against Musk soon after.

The suit, filed in an US court, said that Musk had violated his agreement with the company and caused damage that no financial penalty could repair.

Twitter described Musk's withdrawal from the deal as "a model of hypocrisy". Musk urged the court to delay proceedings in the case till next year, citing the complexity of the matter, but the request was denied.