English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    Upcoming Event : Retail Stock Investors & Traders Conclave, 23rd-25th Sept @999 INR just for PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs

    Elon Musk aka 'Naughtius Maximus' claims his tweets are being 'suppressed'

    Elon Musk claimed that his tweets were being “suppressed” and tagged the official handle of the microblogging site and its CEO Parag Agrawal.

    Moneycontrol News
    September 14, 2022 / 11:18 AM IST
    Elon Musk is now

    Elon Musk is now "Naughtius Maximus" on Twitter.


    Elon Musk has new name on Twitter. And now, “Naughtius Maximus” is on a roll as Twitter shareholders approved the $44 billion acquisition deal of the company by the tech billionaire.

    Claiming that his tweets were being “suppressed”, Musk tagged the official handle of the microblogging site and its CEO Parag Agrawal.

    “My tweets are being suppressed!” he said in a tweet and followed it up with “Please fix @twitter, @verified, @paraga”.

    Next came a medieval template meme that said he was being “repressed” to his 105.5 million followers.

    The memes and tweets come soon after Twitter shareholders greenlit the deal with Musk, 51.

    Close

    Related stories

    A large number of shareholders had voted in favour of Musk's buyout offer of $54.20 per share, which he had made in April.

    Musk’s new meme salvo emerged after an escalating, months-long dispute with Twitter that began after he rescinded the acquisition offer, blaming it on the number of spam or bot accounts on the site. The courtroom battle is scheduled to begin on October 17.

    The Parag Agrawal-led company filed a lawsuit against Musk soon after.

    The suit, filed in an US court, said that Musk had violated his agreement with the company and caused damage that no financial penalty could repair.

    Twitter described Musk's withdrawal from the deal as "a model of hypocrisy". Musk urged the court to delay proceedings in the case till next year, citing the complexity of the matter, but the request was denied.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Elon Musk #Parag Agrawal #Twitter
    first published: Sep 14, 2022 11:18 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.