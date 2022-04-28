Elon Musk adds end-to-end encryption in growing list of suggested changes for Twitter

Elon Musk will buy Twitter Inc. for $44 billion.

Elon Musk has added a new suggestion to his list of changes at Twitter. Only this time, it can turn into reality, now that he owns the social media giant. The tech billionaire today tweeted that Twitter DMs should have end-to-end encryption in his list of ever-growing probable changes to the microblogging site that has seldom updated itself since its inception.

“Twitter DMs should have end to end encryption like Signal, so no one can spy on or hack your messages,” Musk wrote.



Musk’s tweet comes in the wake of a $44 billion deal with Twitter which should be finalized by the end of this year. Changes are likely to kick in after that.

Over 5,00,000 ‘liked’ the tweet in a possible indication that the end-to-end encryption idea has a thumbs up from a chunk of his 87 million followers.

The SpaceX and Tesla CEO mentioned Signal, a messaging app in his tweet which he has endorsed before as well.

Last year, with a two-word “Use Signal” tweet Musk had single-handedly led to a massive uptick of users on the platform as controversy erupted over the use of WhatsApp that had just changed it privacy policy.

Signal is a well-known privacy-focused messaging app, used widely by security experts, privacy researchers, academics, and journalists around the world. The Signal protocol also underpins WhatsApp's end-to-end encryption, something that Musk is now suggesting for Twitter DMs. Signal is also open source; another key point Musk has been batting for long for Twitter.

With end-to-end encryption, Musk, 50, has now called for several other changes including an edit button, open source algorithm, payment in dogecoin and several features for Twitter Blue, a paid subscription.

What remains to be seen is how many of these proposed features finally make the cut.





