Elizabeth Kerkar: Iconic designer of The Taj Mahal Hotel passes away at 80

An iconic interior designer best known for her fine work with The Taj Mahal hotel and other Taj properties, Elizabeth Kerkar passes away at the age of 80.

At the time Elizabeth -the wife of then General Manager of The Taj Mahal Hotel (from 1989 to 1998) Ajit Kerkar- was in charge of the decor of the hotel. Between the early sixties and the late eighties she curated 4,000 pieces of art, some of the most prized ones being the painting made from newspapers by Vasudeo S Gaitonde, Jehangir Sabarwala's depiction of Bombay harbour, and Ragmala Series by Lakshman Pai among others, claims an article in Business Today.

Talking to Mumbai Mirror, art historian Pheroza Godrej remembered the late interior connoisseur and called her a woman of impeccable taste. He recalled how they would often meet when she stayed at the Taj — walking through the art gallery to view a painting, or checking on décor.

"She left a stamp of good taste at all the Taj properties from Rambagh, Lake Palace to Fort Aguada," he added.

Kerkar is survived by her husband Ajit, son Peter and daughter Ursula.