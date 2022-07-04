Eknath Shinde or Harsh Goenka? Twitter users react to their resemblance

Industrialist Harsh Goenka recently drew Twitter's attention to his resemblance to Maharashtra's new Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

In a tweet on July 3, he shared a collage where he placed a picture of himself alongside Eknath Shinde's.

"To those who come to meet me, sorry for any inconvenience," he humoured his Twitter followers. "I know my Z+ security can be a nuisance. Look forward to your support. Jai Maharashtra!"

Political analyst Tehseen Poonawalla responded to Harsh Goenka's tweet with a CEAT pun. The tyre company is a flagship of Goenka's RPG Group. "We See-At where you are going," Poonawalla said. "But we hope that hopefully your z+ security has their own z+ security with Ceat tyres for the cars and escort vehicles! Jai Maharashtra."

