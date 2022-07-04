English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Webinar:Watch a panel of experts discuss: Challenges of continuously evolving regulation for Cryptocurrency, on 7th July at 3pm. Register Now
    you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs

    Eknath Shinde or Harsh Goenka? Twitter users react to their resemblance

    Amid the political drama in Maharashtra Industrialist Harsh Goenka humoured his followers by highlighting his resemblance to the state's new chief minister.

    Moneycontrol News
    July 04, 2022 / 03:08 PM IST
    (Image credit: @hvgoenka/Twitter)

    (Image credit: @hvgoenka/Twitter)


    Industrialist Harsh Goenka recently drew Twitter's attention to his resemblance to Maharashtra's new Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

    In a tweet on July 3, he shared a collage where he placed a picture of himself alongside Eknath Shinde's.

    "To those who come to meet me, sorry for any inconvenience," he humoured his Twitter followers. "I know my Z+ security can be a nuisance. Look forward to your support. Jai Maharashtra!"

     


    Political analyst Tehseen Poonawalla responded to Harsh Goenka's tweet with a CEAT pun. The tyre company is a flagship of Goenka's RPG Group.

    "We See-At where you are going," Poonawalla said. "But we hope that hopefully your z+ security has their own z+ security with Ceat tyres for the cars and escort vehicles! Jai Maharashtra."

    Others congratulated Goenka for being inducted as the  "CM of Maharashtra".

    "Sir, how are handling two topmost post (CEO and CM) and responsibilities simultaneously?" a Twitter user joked.

    Maharashtra witnessed a politically-turbulent period after Shinde revolted against Uddhav Thackeray in June. He claimed to have the support of 39 Shiv Sena MLAs and 10 Independent legislators.

    After the Shinde-led faction withdrew support to the Maha Vikas Aghadi Government (comprising Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress), Thackeray quit as Maharashtra Chief Minister on June 29, shortly after the Supreme Court said he must prove his majority in the Assembly.

    The next day, Shinde was sworn in as the state's chief minister, with BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis as his deputy.

    The political drama culminated in Shinde's trust vote victory on July 4.

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Eknath Shinde #Harsh Goenka #Maharashtra
    first published: Jul 4, 2022 03:01 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.