Eknath Shinde or Harsh Goenka? Twitter users react to their resemblance

(Image credit: @hvgoenka/Twitter)

Industrialist Harsh Goenka recently drew Twitter's attention to his resemblance to Maharashtra's new Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

In a tweet on July 3, he shared a collage where he placed a picture of himself alongside Eknath Shinde's.

"To those who come to meet me, sorry for any inconvenience," he humoured his Twitter followers. "I know my Z+ security can be a nuisance. Look forward to your support. Jai Maharashtra!"