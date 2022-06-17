Eight national parties declared total income of Rs 1373.783 Crore in FY 2020-21: ADR

The eight national parties have declared a total income of Rs 1,373.783 crore in financial year 2020-21 with the BJP's share being nearly 55 per cent of it, a non-government electoral watchdog said on Friday.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Congress, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), Communist Party of India (CPI), Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPM), All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) and National People's Party (NPP) are the eight national parties recognised by the Election Commission (EC).

In a statement, the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) said the eight national parties have declared a total income of Rs 1,373.783 crore in financial year (FY) 2020-21, collected from all over India. Citing details submitted by the parties before the EC, it said the BJP has shown the highest income amongst the national parties — Rs 752.337 crore during FY 2020-21.

"This forms 54.764 per cent of the total income of eight national parties during FY 2020-21," it said. The Congress declared the second-highest income of Rs 285.765 crore which forms 20.801 per cent of the total income of the national parties.

Between FY 2019-20 and 2020-21, the BJP's income decreased by 79.24 per cent from Rs 3,623.28 crore during FY 2019-20 to Rs 752.337 crore during FY 2020-21, ADR said. The income of the Congress decreased by 58.11 per cent from Rs 682.21 crore during FY 2019-20 to Rs 285.765 crore during FY 2020-21.

Between FY 2019-20 and 2020-21, the income of the TMC, NCP, BSP, CPI and NPP decreased by 48.20 per cent, 59.19 per cent, 9.94 per cent, and 67.65 per cent and 62.91 per cent, respectively. The maximum expenditure for the BJP has been towards election and general propaganda — Rs 421.014 crore, followed by expenses towards administrative costs, which were Rs 145.688 crore.

The maximum expenditure for Congress has been towards election expenditure which amounted to Rs 91.358 crore followed by expenses towards administration at Rs 88.439 crore. The Trinamool Congress spent the maximum of Rs 90.419 crore on election expenditure, followed by expenditure of Rs 3.96 crore on administrative and general expenses.