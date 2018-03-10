App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs
Mar 09, 2018 09:26 PM IST | Source: PTI

Eight bills introduced in Arunachal Pradesh Assembly

These Bills will be taken up for discussion in the House during the ongoing budget session.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Altogether eight government bills were introduced in the Arunachal Pradesh Assembly today which will be taken up for discussion in the House during the ongoing budget session.

The Arunachal Pradesh State Higher Education Council Bill 2018, Arunachal Pradesh Land and Ecological sites (Protection and Management) Bill 2018, Arunachal Pradesh (Land Settlement and Records) Amendment Bill 2018, Arunachal Pradesh Money Lending (Regulation) Bill 2018 were introduced by ministers.

The state Higher Education Council Bill is aimed to make the state higher education council functional and to ensure the autonomy and accountability of all higher education institutions in the state while the the Ecological sites bill will provide for preservation, protection, acquisition and maintenance of land and other ecological sites of the state.

The Money Lending Bill 2018 is aimed at checking unauthorised and unfair money lending practices prevailing in the state.

tags #Current Affairs

most popular

EXCLUSIVE | Here's a list of loans issued by banks to Mehul Choksi's Gitanjali Gems

EXCLUSIVE | Here's a list of loans issued by banks to Mehul Choksi's Gitanjali Gems

CBI acting at Centre's behest to malign my father's image, says Karti Chidambaram

CBI acting at Centre's behest to malign my father's image, says Karti Chidambaram

Mehul Choksi, Nirav Modi diverted funds to overseas firms: ED

Mehul Choksi, Nirav Modi diverted funds to overseas firms: ED

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

Interested in

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.

Sign in with

 
Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • SMC