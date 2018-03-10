Eight bills introduced in Arunachal Pradesh Assembly

Altogether eight government bills were introduced in the Arunachal Pradesh Assembly today which will be taken up for discussion in the House during the ongoing budget session.

The Arunachal Pradesh State Higher Education Council Bill 2018, Arunachal Pradesh Land and Ecological sites (Protection and Management) Bill 2018, Arunachal Pradesh (Land Settlement and Records) Amendment Bill 2018, Arunachal Pradesh Money Lending (Regulation) Bill 2018 were introduced by ministers.

The state Higher Education Council Bill is aimed to make the state higher education council functional and to ensure the autonomy and accountability of all higher education institutions in the state while the the Ecological sites bill will provide for preservation, protection, acquisition and maintenance of land and other ecological sites of the state.

The Money Lending Bill 2018 is aimed at checking unauthorised and unfair money lending practices prevailing in the state.