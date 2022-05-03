English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:Super25 3.0- India’s Largest Online Stock Traders Conference brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro & Espresso
    you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs

    Eid: BSF exchanges sweets with Pakistan, Bangladesh troops at border

    "BSF has always been on the forefront in creating a peaceful and congenial atmosphere on the border while dominating it effectively. Such gestures help build a peaceful atmosphere and cordial relationship between both border guarding forces,” the spokesperson said.

    PTI
    May 03, 2022 / 03:31 PM IST
    Border Security Force and Pakistan Rangers exchange sweets on the occasion of Eid at Joint Check Post at Hussainiwala in Punjab . Senior officials of both sides remained present during the sweet exchange ceremony. (Image: ANI)

    Border Security Force and Pakistan Rangers exchange sweets on the occasion of Eid at Joint Check Post at Hussainiwala in Punjab . Senior officials of both sides remained present during the sweet exchange ceremony. (Image: ANI)

    The Border Security Force (BSF) on Tuesday exchanged sweets with its counterparts in Pakistan and Bangladesh at various locations at the front on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr.

    The paramilitary force is tasked to guard the two sensitive and important borders with its neighbours.

    While it shares a 3,323 long international border (IB) with Pakistan on India’s western flank, the India-Bangladesh front on the eastern side of the country is 4,096 kms long.

    Sweets were exchanged between Pak Rangers and BSF on the occasion of Eid-ul-fitr at the Attari-Wagah joint check post along the IB in Punjab, a spokesperson of the force said.

    The exchange of sweets was also done all along the border posts in Samba, Kathua, RS Pura and Akhnoor under the Jammu frontier of the force.

    Close

    Related stories

    "BSF Jammu offered the sweets to Rangers and Rangers reciprocated the BSF gesture.”

    "BSF has always been on the forefront in creating a peaceful and congenial atmosphere on the border while dominating it effectively. Such gestures help build a peaceful atmosphere and cordial relationship between both border guarding forces,” the spokesperson said.

    Similar exchange of sweets wad done between the BSF and its eastern counterpart Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB), at several points across the front.

    The South Bengal frontier of the force headquartered in Kolkata, the capital of West Bengal, said its troops exchanged sweets and greetings with BGB personnel at Pertrapole (North 24 Parganas district) and other posts.

    "Both the border guarding forces share cordial and congenial relations. The exchange of sweets are a goodwill gesture and reflect true comradeship. It also helps in building and strengthening cordial relations,” the spokesperson said.

    The spokesperson added that along with the greetings of Eid-Ul-Fitr festival, BSF is maintaining "alertness and strict vigil" along the border areas on the eastern front.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    PTI
    Tags: #Bangladesh #Border Security Force #BSF #Current Affairs #Eid-ul-Fitr #India #Pakistan
    first published: May 3, 2022 03:31 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.