App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs
Last Updated : Jul 05, 2018 10:12 PM IST | Source: PTI

Eicher gets BS-VI certification for CNG engine from ICAT

ICAT, one of the government approved agencies for prime type approval and homologation, said activity for the BS-VI development and certification has given it and VECV much exposure on certain key areas to be kept in view while undertaking steps to meet the strict emission norm.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Eicher Trucks & Buses, part of VE Commercial Vehicles Ltd, today said it has received BS-VI certification for a heavy duty CNG engine from International Centre for Automotive Technology (ICAT). The successful completion of the compliance test much ahead of the official implementation date of April 1, 2020, further strengthens the company's position as a future-ready player, VE Commercial Vehicles (VECV) said in a statement.

The development also takes VECV's green profitability commitment a step ahead, it added.

Commenting on the development, VECV MD & CEO Vinod Aggarwal said, "We have already been producing Euro-VI compliant engines for Volvo Group and used that expertise in developing a CNG BS-VI solution, much ahead of the industry norms."

The BS-VI certification is for Eicher's E483, 4-cylinder, 3.3 litre CNG engine and the same has been introduced in the above 3.5 ton vehicle category in Eicher Pro 1049 CNG variant, the company said.

related news

Aggarwal further said, "Going forward, we are confident of introducing this as a robust and competitive solution for the end customers."

ICAT, one of the government approved agencies for prime type approval and homologation, said activity for the BS-VI development and certification has given it and VECV much exposure on certain key areas to be kept in view while undertaking steps to meet the strict emission norm.

"Having successfully completed the compliance test of a product much ahead of the implementation date of April 1, 2020, this gives sufficient time for product stabilisation in terms of further working on making it more robust and cost competitive for the end consumers," ICAT said.
First Published on Jul 5, 2018 09:02 pm

tags #Companies #Technology

most popular

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.