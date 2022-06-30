English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs

    Watch: A 13-year-old boy is creating his own metaverse at home

    Omar Wael from Egypt built a robot when he was nine. At 13, he is working to create a virtual world where his fellow students can attend classes.

    Moneycontrol News
    June 30, 2022 / 09:01 AM IST
    Omar Wael, 13-year-old Egyptian developer, with a VR device at his home in Alexandria.

    Omar Wael, 13-year-old Egyptian developer, with a VR device at his home in Alexandria.


    Big corporations around the world are engaged in efforts to build metaverse, and so is a 13-year-old boy from Egypt.

    Inspired by Ready Player One, a science adventure film from Stephen Spielberg, Omar Wael began building his own virtual social world, which could allow students to attend classes in augmented reality, Euronews reported.

    Wael also hopes his metaverse, named "The Other World", will help scientists conduct experiments in the virtual space.

    "This saves the environment and reduces traffic," the teenager was quoted as saying by news agency Reuters.

     

    "Researchers who work on chemical experiments won't have to buy expensive chemical material, they can simply carry out their experiments in a virtual lab in a simulation of what happens in reality exactly," he added.

    The teen, who created a robot when he was nine, is now writing a software for his ambitious metaverse project.  He has already built a sensory vest and gloves using his mother's old clothes.

    Wael's work has been recognised globally and at home. He is now hoping to obtain funds with which his project can progress.

    Many organisations around the world are hopping on the metaverse bandwagon.

    Technology giants like Meta, Facebook's parent company, and Microsoft have even formed a group for the development of metaverse industry standards. It is called the Metaverse Standards Forum.

    The group had said in a statement last week that all organsations would have free access to it.

    "The Metaverse Standards Forum provides a venue for cooperation between standards organizations and companies to foster the development of interoperability standards for an open and inclusive metaverse, and accelerate their development and deployment through pragmatic, action-based projects," it said.

    (With inputs from Reuters)
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Egypt #Meta #metaverse #virtual reality
    first published: Jun 30, 2022 08:57 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.