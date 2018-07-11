App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs
Last Updated : Jul 11, 2018 10:43 PM IST | Source: PTI

EESL signs pacts with Discoms to install 10 lakh smart meters in Haryana

According to the statement, the MoUs entail supply and installation of smart meters in Gurugram, Faridabad, Hisar, Karnal, Panipat and Panchkula in three years.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

State-owned Energy Efficiency Services on Wednesday signed agreements with Haryana discoms to install 10 lakh smart meters in the state within 3 years in a phased manner. EESL inked two Memorandum of Understanding (MoUs) with UHBVN (Uttar Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam) and DHBVN (Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam) to install 10 lakh smart meters in Haryana, a company statement said.

According to the statement, the MoUs entail supply and installation of smart meters in Gurugram, Faridabad, Hisar, Karnal, Panipat and Panchkula in three years.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has recently approved installation of 10 lakh smart power meters in five districts of the state.

The MoUs with EESL was signed by S K Bansal, Director/ Operations from DHBVN and Naresh Sardana, Director/T1 from UHBVN. EESL was represented by Raj Kumar Luthra, General Manager, Smart Meters National Programme.

related news

As per the MoUs, the implementation of smart metering (AMI) solution will enable significant billing efficiencies for both the Discoms. EESL will fund, build, operate and manage the smart metering (AMI) solution implementation in the project area for a defined project period and will monetise its investment on per month annuity basis.

As part of the project, EESL will initially install meters for 10 lakh customers in select cities under the Discoms' jurisdiction in Haryana, scaling the project to more towns in subsequent years. It will engage a system integrator (SI) to implement the scheme.

"Smart meters will enable consumers to monitor their consumption pattern and the corresponding cost, leading them to adapt their energy use and reduce power wastage, providing long-term carbon and financial savings.

"With better complaint management, the state's grid will also achieve faster restoration from outages, while delivering improvements in system stability, reliability and transparency," Saurabh Kumar, Managing Director, EESL said.

The objective of EESL's Smart Meter National Programme (SMNP) is to replace 25 crores conventional meters with smart ones. As part of the project, the EESL aims to improve billing efficiencies across the nation, enabling alignment with the loss trajectory agreed by the Discoms under the Ujwal Discom Assurance Yojana (UDAY) scheme.

The smart meters programme is also an unprecedented step towards delivering digital literacy and services under the Digital India programme. This scheme will play an important role in empowering citizens by bringing in transparency and accountability in electricity consumption and billing.
First Published on Jul 11, 2018 10:43 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India

most popular

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.