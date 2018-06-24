EES to distribute appliances through post offices in Punjab

State-owned Energy Efficiency Services (EES) today said it has signed an agreement with Department of Post for distribution of its energy efficient appliances through post offices of Punjab and Chandigarh for convenience of the consumers. All appliances, including LED bulbs, LED tube lights and energy efficient fans, will be available at post offices from next month, said an official release.

Nitin Bhatt, Regional Manager, EESL said, "Post offices have been extremely vital to our daily lives and the benefit of their wider reach is now being reaped through selling of UJALA appliances at their premises. You can either buy or get your faulty appliances replaced at these centres. This addition will be tremendously convenient for consumers in far-flung locations. We further urge all consumers to join the UJALA scheme".

The consumers simply have to approach their nearest post office with a valid identity proof to complete the purchase, release said.

In addition, each post office is being equipped with publicity material to attract more and more buyers and further helping in wider penetration of the scheme.

UJALA scheme is innovatively designed to lower the count of megawatts consumed in the country through widespread adoption of energy efficient appliances, the release said.

Till date, over 18 lakh LED bulbs, more than one lakh LED tube lights and over 30,000 energy efficient fans have been distributed in Punjab and Chandigarh.