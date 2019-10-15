App
Last Updated : Oct 15, 2019 07:46 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Editor's Take | Indo-China trade deficit at $50 bn, continues to widen

China is also India's largest trade partner at present, with close to $100 billion in total trade between the two nations.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Trade was one of the key talking points at the informal meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping at Mamallapuram last week.

In this backdrop, Sakshi Batra gets in conversation with Moneycontrol's Deputy Executive Editor Gaurav Choudhury to discuss concerns pertaining to India's trade deficit with China.

Watch the video for more.

First Published on Oct 15, 2019 07:30 pm

tags #Business #China #Economy #India #trade #video #world

