App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs
Last Updated : Aug 07, 2019 06:04 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Editor's Take | Fourth rate cut in a row by RBI; 'accomodative' policy stance maintained

GDP growth forecast for FY20 was cut to 6.9 percent from the earlier 7 percent.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Reserve Bank of India slashed the repo rate by 35 basis points to 5.4 percent on August 7 -- the lowest in the last nine years. This is the fourth cut in a row since Shaktikanta Das took over as RBI governor in December 2018.

The central bank has maintained its 'accomodative' stance, while GDP growth forecast for FY20 was cut to 6.9 percent from the earlier 7 percent.

In this episode of Editor's Take, Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra gets in conversation with Deputy Executive Editor Gaurav Choudhury to decode the policy fineprint and understand the rationale behind RBI's latest rate cut.

Close
Watch the video for more.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, exclusive trading recommendations, independent equity analysis, actionable investment ideas, nuanced takes on macro, corporate and policy actions, practical insights from market gurus and much more.
First Published on Aug 7, 2019 06:04 pm

tags #RBI Monetary Policy Committee #repo rate #Reserve Bank of India (RBI) #video

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.