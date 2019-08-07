Editor's Take | Fourth rate cut in a row by RBI; 'accomodative' policy stance maintained

Reserve Bank of India slashed the repo rate by 35 basis points to 5.4 percent on August 7 -- the lowest in the last nine years. This is the fourth cut in a row since Shaktikanta Das took over as RBI governor in December 2018.

The central bank has maintained its 'accomodative' stance, while GDP growth forecast for FY20 was cut to 6.9 percent from the earlier 7 percent.

In this episode of Editor's Take, Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra gets in conversation with Deputy Executive Editor Gaurav Choudhury to decode the policy fineprint and understand the rationale behind RBI's latest rate cut.