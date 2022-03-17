English
    ED summons TMC national secretary Abhishek Banerjee, wife in coal scam case

    Abhishek Banerjee is the nephew of Trinamool Congress chief and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and is also the national secretary of the party

    Moneycontrol News
    March 17, 2022 / 11:13 AM IST
    File image

    File image


    The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned Trinamool Congress national secretary Abhishek Banerjee and his wife Rujira Banerjee next week in connection with an alleged coal scam, news agency ANI has reported on March 17.

    The probe led by the ED is based on an FIR registered by the CBI over alleged mass coal pilferage in Eastern Coalfields Ltd mines in West Bengal’s Kunustoria and Kajora collieries.

    West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee strongly criticised the central agencies saying that the probe was targeting the opposition leaders at the "whims of the Centre".

    "Agencies like CBI and ED are being used shamelessly. Whatever the Centre is dictating to them, these agencies are doing it. Only opposition parties are being slapped with CBI cases. CBI cannot be used to suppress opposition," TOI has cited the CM as saying.

    The report also stated that Abhishek and Rujira had earlier moved the Delhi HC questioning the legality the summons to Delhi repeatedly when the agency has offices in Kolkata.

    The HC dismissed the plea but made it clear the court didn't go into the case merits.

    first published: Mar 17, 2022 10:13 am
