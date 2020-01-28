App
Time to reset economy

Time to reset economy

Last Updated : Jan 28, 2020 08:33 PM IST | Source: PTI

ED summons PFI, linked NGO officials in PMLA probe case

the office bearers of the Kerala-based Popular Front of India (PFI) and those from Rehab India Foundation have been asked to depose before the investigating officer of the case here on Wednesday.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The ED has summoned seven office bearers of PFI and an NGO linked to it in connection with a money-laundering probe against them, officials said on Tuesday. They said the office bearers of the Kerala-based Popular Front of India (PFI) and those from Rehab India Foundation have been asked to depose before the investigating officer of the case here on Wednesday.

According to official sources, the summons issued under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) come in the backdrop of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) finding that the recent violent protests in Uttar Pradesh and other parts of the country against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act had an alleged "financial link" with PFI but the Kerala-based organisation has termed this as "baseless".

The case under the PMLA against the PFI was filed by the ED in 2018.

The ED is also probing the remittances and withdrawal of funds from 9 bank accounts of Rehab India, officials said.

First Published on Jan 28, 2020 07:05 pm

tags #Current Affairs #Enforcement Directorate #popular front of india

