Delhi excise policy case: ED official denies registering money-laundering case against Manish Sisodia

A top official at the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has denied the probe agency filing a case against Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in connection with the Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22 case, news agency ANI clarified on August 23.



UPDATE: Enforcement Directorate top official now denies ED case against Manish Sisodia. The earlier report was flashed after Additional Director Enforcement Directorate Sonia Narang confirmed to ANI on record about opening up of money laundering case against Manish Sisodia. https://t.co/eT7JzbMunf

Earlier on Tuesday, ANI reported that the ED registered a money laundering case to probe the alleged irregularities in the Delhi Excise policy, which allegedly involved Sisodia. Later, in an updated version, the news agency said the earlier report was based on a quote by Additional Director, ED, Sonia Narang, about opening up of money laundering case against the minister.

Sisodia, and 14 others were named in an FIR registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation in connection with alleged irregularities in the implementation of Delhi government’s Excise Policy 2021-22.

The CBI had conducted raids in the case last week on August 19 and had covered the Delhi residence of Sisodia, that of IAS officer and former Delhi Excise Commissioner Arava Gopi Krishna and 19 other locations across seven states and Union Territories.

The Delhi minister had earlier stressed that the case against him is an effort to stop the good work being done by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal-led dispensation and also to put obstacles in the path of the AAP chief who has emerged as an alternative to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The BJP and AAP have been attacking each other with a flurry of press conferences and tweets after the first CBI raid last week in connection with alleged irregularities in the excise policy.

The raids came after Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena last month recommended a probe by the agency into the alleged violations of rules and procedural lapses in the implementation of the policy that came into effect on November 17 last year.

The Delhi government withdrew the policy in July after Saxena recommended the probe.

The CBI on Saturday began examining the accused and recorded the statements of three persons named in the FIR. It said more people will be questioned after examining the documents seized during the raids and other evidence.

