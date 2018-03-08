App
Mar 08, 2018 09:31 PM IST | Source: PTI

ED attaches Rs 38 cr assets in bank fraud case

The agency said it registered a case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The ED today said it has attached assets worth Rs 38.07 crore in connection with its money laundering probe in an alleged bank fraud case against a Kolkata-based company.

It said a provisional order for attachment of assets, which are four immovable properties, was issued against Abhijeet Projects Ltd and its directors Manoj Jayaswal and Abhishek Jayaswal.

The agency said it registered a case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) on the basis of a CBI FIR and a charge sheet that was filed last year against the firm for allegedly defrauding Canara and Vijaya banks.

"The investigation was taken up by the ED under the PMLA and subsequently following the trail of funds the properties were identified to be involved in money laundering and attachment order has been issued in respect of the above properties," the agency said in a statement.

It said this is the second such action in this case and the total value of assets attached, including the latest Rs 38.02 crore, stands at Rs 47.92 crore.

