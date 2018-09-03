App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs
Last Updated : Sep 03, 2018 10:36 PM IST | Source: PTI

Economy was never in such mess: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Kejriwal's comments come on a day the petrol and diesel prices in Delhi rose to a record Rs 79.15 and Rs 71.15 a litre respectively, while the rupee crashed to yet another historic low of 71.21

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday targeted the Centre over the rising fuel prices and falling rupee, saying the economy was never in such a "mess". "Petrol/Diesel prices touching an all time high. Rupee falling to a historic low. BJP's Central govt, in its last months, either does not know what to do or is simply not bothered about the hardships it is heaping on Aam Aadmi. Economy was never in such a mess !" the Aam Aadmi Party supremo tweeted.

Kejriwal's comments come on a day the petrol and diesel prices in Delhi rose to a record Rs 79.15 and Rs 71.15 a litre respectively, while the rupee crashed to yet another historic low of 71.21.

In a statement, the AAP said the party's national convener expressed serious concern over the "deteriorating" condition of the economy. "The Aam Aadmi Party is of the clear view that the grossly incompetent Bhartiya Janata Party(BJP) government, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has failed to address the concerns of rising fuel prices and depreciation of the rupee."

Urging the government to address the issues at the earliest, it said the BJP would face "certain defeat" in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, if the situation continued to aggravate.
First Published on Sep 3, 2018 10:26 pm

tags #Arvind Kejriwal #Current Affairs #India #Politics

most popular

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.