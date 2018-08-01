App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs
Last Updated : Aug 01, 2018 12:06 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

EC starts preparing for 2019 polls ahead of usual schedule: Report

One of the reasons for early preparedness is speculation surrounding an early election

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Not only political parties, the Election Commission (EC) too is gearing up for the upcoming 2019 polls. The poll panel has started preparing for the Lok Sabha elections ahead of its usual schedule, reports The Economic Times.

Instead of the usual 365 days, the EC this time started its preparations for elections over 395 days in advance — they want to cover all poll scenarios and weather conditions, including anti-humidity VVPAT papers and hood shields.

The EC has also added a few additional steps this time to ensure the electoral process and the EVM-VVPAT machines work without any glitches.

One of the reasons for early preparedness is speculation surrounding an early election.

related news

For the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the polling staff will get trained on how to handle the new M3 EVM and the VVPAT machines correctly and as per protocol, so that malfunctions due to human error are kept to a minimum.

Special care will be taken of VVPAT machines — anti-humidity thermal paper rolls have been procured, which will be used in high-humidity polling stations. These highly absorbent thermal paper rolls will ensure uninterrupted voting in humid areas. The heat-and-light problems will be addressed by way of special hoods that the new VVPATs will come with.

According to sources, all requisite EVMs will be with the EC by September-end and the VVPATs with hoods and new paper will come in between October and November, 2018.
First Published on Aug 1, 2018 12:06 pm

tags #Current Affairs #Politics

most popular

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.