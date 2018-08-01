EC starts preparing for 2019 polls ahead of usual schedule: Report

Not only political parties, the Election Commission (EC) too is gearing up for the upcoming 2019 polls. The poll panel has started preparing for the Lok Sabha elections ahead of its usual schedule, reports The Economic Times.

Instead of the usual 365 days, the EC this time started its preparations for elections over 395 days in advance — they want to cover all poll scenarios and weather conditions, including anti-humidity VVPAT papers and hood shields.

The EC has also added a few additional steps this time to ensure the electoral process and the EVM-VVPAT machines work without any glitches.

One of the reasons for early preparedness is speculation surrounding an early election.

For the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the polling staff will get trained on how to handle the new M3 EVM and the VVPAT machines correctly and as per protocol, so that malfunctions due to human error are kept to a minimum.

Special care will be taken of VVPAT machines — anti-humidity thermal paper rolls have been procured, which will be used in high-humidity polling stations. These highly absorbent thermal paper rolls will ensure uninterrupted voting in humid areas. The heat-and-light problems will be addressed by way of special hoods that the new VVPATs will come with.

According to sources, all requisite EVMs will be with the EC by September-end and the VVPATs with hoods and new paper will come in between October and November, 2018.