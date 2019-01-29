EC seeks to ban political ads on print, social media 48 hours before polling: Report

The Election Commission of India (ECI) is seeking to amend Section 126 of the Representation of People Act which bars electronic media from airing political advertisements during the 'silent period' before polls, The Economic Times has reported.

The ECI had, in 2015, introduced rules which made it mandatory for political parties to seek pre-certification before publishing ads in newspapers 48 hours before polls. However, according to the report, the election body is now also taking into consideration social media platforms, which do not come under the purview of the law.

The report states that ECI has written to the law ministry, asking it to extend the provisions under Section 126 to digital and print media platforms as well. If accepted, the amendment would ban all political advertisements on any platform 48 hours before the polls.

An ECI-appointed committee has stated that an "anomalous situation exists" in Section 126 where print media receives "differential treatment" as compared to other media platforms.

According to the report, the commission has pointed out that the amendment is necessary in order to provide a buffer period to voters on their choices before they vote.

The commission, in its note to the law ministry, also stated how political parties had made use of print media in the prohibited period during the recent assembly elections.

According to the report, the communication from the election body is a part of the ECI's overall effort to check the negative impact of media during elections, particularly keeping in mind the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

In August last year, the commission had decided to ask all political parties its opinions regarding the issue.

The poll panel had to use its constitutional powers to ban such newspaper advertisements on a case-by-case basis during the Bihar Assembly election in October-November 2015.