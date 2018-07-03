App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs
Last Updated : Jul 03, 2018 07:50 PM IST | Source: PTI

EC launches unique app for voters to report poll code violations

Deputy EC Sandeep Saxena said the app will be useful, especially in the backdrop of an instance when time lag was seen in reporting model code violations during the Karnataka assembly polls in May.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Election Commission today launched an Android-based app, using which a person can secretly send to it geo-tagged videos and photos of illegal money being distributed or a hate speech being made during polls. The unique Internet-based beta version of the application is called 'cVIGIL', which stands for "citizens' vigil". It will be operationalised for the first time when assembly polls in states such as Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh are held later this year. It will be made available on Google Play Store.

The app will work only during the time the model code of conduct (MCC) is in place in a poll-bound state.

The EC said it will "hide the complainant's phone number and identity so as to encourage information against high and mighty without any risk of subsequent possible backlash."

Those who do not hide their identity will also get a response from the EC on the action taken after their complaint.

related news

Chief Election Commissioner O P Rawat said the poll panel is bringing out this tool as there have been instances when vested interests have misled surveillance teams and directed them to a place away from the scene of poll code violation.

"The photos and videos will be automatically tagged by the geographical information system, and hence the surveillance teams will be directed to the correct place of incident where the poll code is being violated," the CEC said.

Deputy EC Sandeep Saxena said the app will be useful, especially in the backdrop of an instance when time lag was seen in reporting model code violations during the Karnataka assembly polls in May.

"This app will ensure prompt reporting of MCC violation with proper evidence and in a time-bound manner. This is an initiative where the EC can be seen walking the talk," he said.

He said a person using the app will not be able to save the photos or videos he wants to report on his phone and will have to send them within 5 minutes to the local EC-appointed field unit, which will then spring into action to check the violation.

"If the complaint is correct, the person who sent the photo or the video clip will be intimated within 100 minutes," he added.

A senior official said violations such as distribution of illegal inducements, black money and hate speech can be recorded via the app and sent to the EC for action.

"The app requires an Android smartphone equipped with a camera, good Internet connection and GPS access. The operating system should be Android jellybean and above," the EC said in an advisory.

It said "each reported incident is tracked and scrutinised from the beginning to the end, thus bringing accountability into the system.
First Published on Jul 3, 2018 06:56 pm

tags #Current Affairs #Election Commission #India #O P Rawat

most popular

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.