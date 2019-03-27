EC directs Committee of Officers to examine PM Modi's address to nation

The Election Commission of India on March 27 said it has directed a Committee of Officers to examine Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address to the nation "in the light of Model Code of Conduct".

News agency ANI reported that PM Modi's address on electronic media on the afternoon of March 27 has been "brought to the notice" of the Commission.

Dr Sandeep Saxsena, Deputy Election Commissioner (DEC) of the MCC division, will head the committee to examine PM Modi's speech, according to News18.

PM Modi, in his address to the nation, said India had successfully conducted an anti-satellite (A-SAT) missile test to become the fourth country to do so.

Responding to the development, News18 reported that government sources saying no one could have been informed about the test. "It couldn't have been announced by a bureaucrat or a scientist..." sources told the news channel.

Opposition leaders, including West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, had said the party would lodge a complaint with EC over the address. The Communist Party of India (CPM) wrote to the EC stating that the "announcement comes in the midst of the ongoing election campaign where the PM himself is a candidate. This is clearly a violation of the Model Code of Conduct".

"Mission Shakti operation was a difficult target to achieve and was completed successfully within three minutes of launch. This was a test operation carried out by India and was not targeted against anyone," PM Modi said during his address.

The US, Russia and China are the other countries to have tested an A-SAT weapon previously.