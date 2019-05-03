App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs
Last Updated : May 03, 2019 10:15 PM IST | Source: PTI

EC clean chit to PM Modi in two more speeches

The Commission also found nothing wrong in his comments made in Nanded, Maharashtra where he reportedly dubbed the Congress as a 'sinking Titanic'.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

The Election Commission concluded on May 3 that Prime Minister Narendra Modi did not violate the model code or its advisory on armed forces in his speech in Varanasi.

It also found nothing wrong in his comments made in Nanded, Maharashtra where he reportedly dubbed the Congress as a 'sinking Titanic'.

With this, the EC has decided on five complaints against Modi and gave him a clean chit in all matters.

"In a matter related to a complaint concerning alleged violations of advisories of the Commission and Model Code of Conduct, in a speech delivered by Narendra Modi at Nanded, Maharashtra on April 6, a detailed report of the Chief Electoral Officer, Maharashtra was obtained. The matter has been examined in detail ... (the) Commission is of the considered view that in this matter no such violation of the extant advisories/provisions is attracted," the EC said.

related news

In his Nanded speech, Modi had reportedly said that the Congress today is like Titanic ship which is sinking. All those who are in the ship like the Nationalist Congress Party are either sinking or jumping off to escape, he had reportedly said.

Targeting Rahul Gandhi, he had said that the Congress chief has traced a seat using microscope from which he can take on the BJP.

Modi was apparently referring to the Wayanad seat in Kerala from where Rahul is contesting, besides Amethi in Uttar Pradesh.

He had reportedly said that in Wayanad, the country's majority is in minority.

Referring to Modi's Varanasi speech on April 25, where he had gone to file his nomination for Lok Sabha elections, the EC said a detailed report of the Chief Electoral Officer, Uttar Pradesh was obtained.

"The matter has been examined in detail in accordance with the extant advisories, provisions of the Model Code of Conduct and after examination of complete transcript, Commission is of the considered view that in this matter no such violation of the extant advisories/provisions is attracted," it said.

The Congress had also referred to an interview given by the PM to Aaj Tak and said it found nothing wrong.

Addressing a rally in Varanasi, Modi had stressed on national security, saying a new India gives a befitting reply to terrorism.

At the meeting after a massive show of strength in his Lok Sabha constituency, Modi said his government had dealt effectively against terrorism.

In an apparent reference to the Balakot air strike after Pakistan-based militants killed 40 paramilitary men in Pulwama, he said the world now backed India in its fight against terror.

Modi also referred to the recent bomb blasts in Sri Lanka, saying innocent people observing Easter lost their lives.

The Election Commission had on Thursday given a clean chit to Modi, saying he did not violate the model code of conduct during his election speech in Rajasthan's border town of Barmer where he invoked the armed forces and said that India's nuclear button was not kept to be used for Diwali.

Earlier, the EC had had found nothing wrong in the prime minister's speech at Wardha on April 1 where he attacked Congress chief Rahul Gandhi for contesting from minority-dominated Wayanad seat. It has also cleared the PM for his appeal to first-time voters by invoking the Balakot air strikes and the Pulwama martyrs in Latur on April 9.
First Published on May 3, 2019 10:10 pm

tags #Current Affairs #Election Commission #General Elections 2019 #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Narendra Modi #Politics

most popular

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

More From

IPL 2019 Live Score, KXIP vs KKR Match in Mohali: Chris Lynn departs f ...

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Sonakshi Sinha campaigns for mother Poonam S ...

Akshay Kumar issues a clarification on all the questioning over his ...

Exclusive: Here’s what Priyanka Chopra’s family has to say about S ...

Rishi Kapoor shies away from talking about the RK Studios-Godrej Prope ...

Luka Chuppi actor Kriti Sanon makes head turn in her sunshine bikini

Exclusive! Kareena Kapoor, Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan: Here's how much ...

Akshay Kumar's Canada citizenship and everything that's wrong with it

Bharat: Ali Abbas Zafar reveals why Salman Khan’s niece Alizeh was t ...

Facebook, T-Hub Announce Second Edition of 'Innovation Accelerator' fo ...

'Follower of Casteless Islam Can't Fight from Reserved Seat': EC Pulls ...

The Science of Constructed Languages, Explained by the Creator of Game ...

Year After Garlanding Jharkhand Lynching Accused, Jayant Sinha Reveals ...

Off Centre: “In Chhattisgarh Congress Will Win All 11 Lok Sabha Seat ...

Malaysia Frees Vietnamese Woman Accused of Killing Kim Jong Un's Half- ...

Shades Of India, Episode 158: The Battle For East Delhi

Spain Says It Will Not Allow Venezuelan Embassy to Become Centre of Po ...

Watch: Bottomline With Kishore Ajwani

Why Congress’ disorganised state — as Rahul Gandhi admitted — ma ...

Lok Sabha Elections: Digital India is on mute; politicians of all hues ...

Lok Sabha elections 2019: Uttar Pradesh babus make beeline for politic ...

Everything that you need to know about Warren Buffett and Berkshire Ha ...

Cyclone Fani: Here's how it was named and what it means

Market this week: Midcaps underperforms benchmark indices, Yes Bank pl ...

It's bull and bear case for Biocon: Analysts divided as flat performan ...

Wall Street opens higher after strong jobs data

Jet Airways has become a trading item with 'no asset value'

Avengers: Endgame — Why Hulk's new and improved avatar in Marvel's I ...

From UP to Assam, disgruntled villagers choose poll boycott to protest ...

Lok Sabha polls in Kashmir: Midnight arrests and Hizbul Mujahideen thr ...

Venezuela unrest: Daily life resumes after two days of violent clashes ...

Jet Airways employees’ bailout offer: No harm in trying because buye ...

Javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra doubtful for IAAF World Championships af ...

Jal Sahelis: How women across Bundelkhand are reviving water harvestin ...

Cauvery, a river under stress: How the dispute over its waters was pol ...

Kalpana Chawla Space Policy Dialogue 2019: Inching towards a new era i ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.